Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award

A Former Bears player won an award for October

The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning.

According to a statement by the NFL, Washington Commanders’ punter Tress Way earned the NFC Player of the Month award for special teams for his performance during October. It’s Way’s first player of the month award. Here’s why the NFL wanted to highlight Way:

Way averaged 46.8 yards per punt, with an NFC-best 45.1 net average on 28 punts during the month of October. He placed a league-high 16 punts inside of the 20-yard line, including a league-best six inside of the 10-yard line.

One of his games in October came against his former team, the Chicago Bears. Way punted six times for 307 yards in the Commanders’ win over the Bears on Thursday Night Football. Two punts landed inside the 20-yard line. The former Bears’ average of 51.2 yards per punt at Soldier Field was higher than his average during October.

Way was with the Bears during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE