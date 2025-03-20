Former Chicago Bears coach teams up with Arch Manning

When the Chicago Bears open their 2025 season, all eyes will be on quarterback Caleb Williams. Ben Johnson’s primary goal as he steps into his new role as head coach will be helping Williams reached his number one pick ceiling.

However, he won’t be doing it alone. Johnson meticulously picked his coaching staff with a blend of familiar faces and fresh ideas. Overall, Johnson wanted to have a coaching staff that will help guide him as he makes the transition from offensive coordinator to head coach.

One name is noticeably missing from Johnson’s coaching staff, however. Quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph has decided to accept a coaching role with Texas, via Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. While his official role hasn’t been announced, Joseph will assuredly be working with the offense.

Texas is expected to hire former Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. Was the Bears’ QB coach last season after four years working for the Seattle Seahawks.https://t.co/qOetA1iLiU pic.twitter.com/8Vs4sjWGc7 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 20, 2025

Kerry Joseph’s run with Chicago Bears

Joseph came to the Bears after spending the previous season with the Seattle Seahawks as their assistant quarterbacks coach. Beginning his coaching journey in 2014, his role in Chicago was arguably the biggest of Joseph’s career.

It certainly felt that way for the Bears, as Joseph was tasked with helping Williams transition into the NFL. The quarterback ended up completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Williams’ low interception numbers and solid passing yardage totals jump off the page. But so do his just 20 touchdown throws.

Williams wasn’t necessarily bad as a rookie, he just didn’t reach the heights many expected of him as a No. 1 pick. Not all of that was his fault. Williams was playing behind a paper mache offensive line, and had to go through numerous different play callers. Still, the quarterback is expected to take a step forward in 2025.

While he won’t have Joseph to lean on anymore, the quarterback coach helped lay the foundation. For any success Williams had on the field, Joseph helped show him what it takes to survive at the NFL level.

Bears newest QB coach

When Johnson and the Chicago Bears announced their new coaching staff, JT Barrett was anointed the team’s new quarterback coach. He had experience working under Johnson, serving as the Detroit Lions assistant quarterbacks coach from 2023. Barrett is still relatively new into the coaching game, getting his start as an offensive assistant with the Lions in 2022.

Still, the fact Johnson brought him over to the Bears speaks volumes of how he feels about Barrett. When it comes to the offense, Johnson will have the loudest voice. He’ll be followed by offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. But now taking over the full-time QB coach role, Barrett will make a difference in how Williams prepares.

Fans haven’t forgotten the quarterback Barrett was during his time at Ohio State. Winning a national championship in 2024, the quarterback passed for 9,434 yards and 104 touchdowns. He added another 3,263 yards and 43 touchdowns on the ground.

Now that he has entered the coaching ranks, Barrett has become a disciple of Johnson, learning from one of the best minds in the NFL. Fans and analysts saw what Johnson and Barrett were able to do with Jared Goff. Now they’ll have an opportunity to help Williams truly become a star quarterback.

