The Chicago Bears interviewed a wide range of candidates when searching for their replacement for Matt Eberflus by talking to candidates such as Ohio State legend Eddie George, former Stanford coach David Shaw, Mike McCarthy, Pete Carroll, and Joe Brady to name a few.

One of the more surprising names they interviewed was Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. A lot of Bears fans instantly questioned the idea of interviewing him, due to a recent history of Packers offensive coordinators failing in other roles. Thankfully, the Bears went with hiring the top candidate in the coaching cycle, Ben Johnson instead.

The Bears interviewing Stenavich was weird due to the struggles they had when another former Packers coach was their offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy. He served as offensive coordinator for the Bears from 2022 to 2023.

The former Chicago Bears OC is expected to rejoin the Packers

In a post on X from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Getsy is expected to rejoin Matt LeFleur’s staff in Green Bay.

“Luke Getsy is expected to land back on the Packers’ coaching staff in some capacity, but perhaps there’s room for Slowik, too, as LaFleur looks to replace retiring QB coach Tom Clements.“

Getsy was hired in 2022 by Matt Eberflus in an attempt to develop former Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The offense struggled tremendously in the two seasons where Getsy was calling plays. After the 2023 season, Getsy was fired and replaced by Shane Waldron. Getsy then found another OC job, joining the Las Vegas Raiders. Getsy was fired by the Raiders in early November amid a slow start on offense.

Luke Getsy won’t be calling plays in Green Bay

Getsy clearly has struggled as a playcaller during his time on both the Bears and Raiders. During his time with the Bears, the offense was incredibly hard to watch and the playcalling seemed to be very repetitive. I remember many moments during the 2023 season where I would correctly predict a sequence of plays that were called, because of the playcalling being that predictable.

It looks like Getsy could end up becoming the new quarterbacks coach for the Packers. If not there is a really good chance he can still end up landing a role as an offensive assistant in Green Bay. It will be interesting to see how Getsy would work with quarterback Jordan Love.

