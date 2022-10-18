Trending
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

Jordan Sigler
Former Chicago

The Houston Texans cut a cornerback Tuesday

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.

Will the former Chicago Bears CB be signed to the team off waivers?

Keyes was a teammate of Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney at Tulane. He was signed to the Bears practice squad in 2021. The Bears cut Keyes in training camp this year. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Keyes in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. The former Chicago Bear has appeared in 13 NFL games since. According to Pro Football Focus, Keyes has given up five receptions on seven targets in his career. One of the receptions was for a touchdown.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bears try to claim Keyes. The Bears have three defensive backs on the practice squad. Not to mention, Keyes has a similar PFF grade to Jaylon Jones. Keyes does bring NFL game experience that could be useful to the Bears this season.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022.

