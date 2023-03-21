BREAKING: Former Chicago Bears linebacker flips to NFC rival

A 2022 Chicago Bears linebacker signs with a new team

The Chicago Bears have signed two linebackers in free agency so far. The Bears signed T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds to replace Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow for the 2023 season. T.J. Edwards is coming to Chicago from Philadelphia, and Morrow is headed to become an Eagles linebacker.

According to Jeremy Fowler with ESPN, the Eagles are set to sign Morrow.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow has agreed to a deal with the #Eagles, per source. Morrow recorded 116 tackles (11 for a loss) in 17 starts with the #Bears last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 21, 2023

Morrow finished his 2022 season with 116 total tackles; 11 were for a loss. He recorded 48 stops, one sack, and an interception last season. He had 17 missed tackles (miss rate 12.4). Morrow earned a 54.0 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his play last season.

Chicago Bears fans can compare Morrow and Edwards’ play

Edwards looks to be an upgrade for the Bears between himself and Morrow if you look at PFF grades from last season. Edwards finished with 125 solo tackles, 51 stops, and two sacks. He had 17 missed tackles (miss rate 9.1). Edwards earned an 84.8 overall grade with the Eagles on defense last season.

One should remember when comparing the two teams, the Eagles had a much better surrounding cast than the Bears had last season. The Eagles had the league’s best pass rush/defensive line and overall defensive grade in 2022. Their defensive line was stacked, which helped Edwards last season. The Bears’ defensive line was arguably the worst unit in all of the NFL in 2022.

It’ll be interesting to see how Morrow does with the Eagles and compare that to how Edwards does with the Bears. The Eagles are returning a few critical pieces of the defensive line for 2023. The Bears have only given the linebackers light upgrades at the defensive line so far this offseason. That means Edwards will be put in more challenging situations in Chicago next season than he faced with the Eagles last season.

