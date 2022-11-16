Former Chicago Bears running back drafted to XFL

Trending
A former Chicago Bears running back found a new home

The Chicago Bears had a lot of talent in their preseason backfield at running back. The Chicago Bears kept David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and rookie running back Trestan Ebner. In the preseason, the Bears tried out undrafted rookie free agent De’Montre Tuggle in the preseason.

The Ohio Bobcats’ product was a longshot to make the Bears team or practice squad this season. Tuggle’s fumble in the Bears’ preseason game against the Cleveland Browns hurt his chances of staying in Chicago. However, Tuggle is getting the opportunity to play football professionally again.

According to a statement by the Arlington Renegades, Tuggle was drafted by the team in the second round of the XFL draft.

The XFL will start its regular season in February 2023. Renegades coach Bob Stoops will coach Tuggle this season. It’ll be interesting to see if the former Bears running back can use the XFL as a springboard to get back into the NFL.

 

