A former Chicago Bears defensive back lands a job with the Tennessee Titans after the Bears asked to interview him

The Chicago Bears have put in a few requests for interviews as they are looking for a new defensive backs coach with James Rowe’s departure.

Chicago has already put in a request for Green Bay’s defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Jerry Gray. They have also put in a request for Chris Harris, a former safety who spent time with the Bears in the 2000’s. While the news has been quiet on Gray, it appears as if the Bears missed out on Harris.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are planning on hiring Harris as defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach:

The #Titans plan to hire Chris Harris as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, per sources. Harris, who spent the past three seasons with the #Commanders, remains in play for defensive coordinator jobs elsewhere, too. A highly respected assistant. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2023

There was also speculation that Chicago could move on from defensive coordinator Alan Williams after one year. But that is unlikely to happen as the Bears will run it back with Williams.

The need for a defensive backs coach still remains, however. And it will be interesting to see the candidates Chicago brings in and who eventually gets hired.

