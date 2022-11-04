A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday

Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.

Since then, he’s had tryouts with a few teams including Tennessee and New England before signing to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad last week. But that was a short stay as well.

Newsome was released off the Chiefs practice squad on Thursday, just days after signing:

The #Chiefs have terminated the practice squad contract of WR Dazz Newsome and signed former #Seahawks draft pick Ugo Amadi to the practice squad. Amadi was traded twice this season (SEA to PHI and PHI to TEN). The defensive back spent most of the past two months w/ the #Titans. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) November 3, 2022

The former North Carolina standout was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears and was put on the practice squad his first year. He did appear in three games, recording six catches for 75 yards.

He also served as a punt returner for the Chicago Bears in a few games. But here in 2022, Newsome failed to catch the new regime’s eye despite struggles at wide receiver and was let go.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE