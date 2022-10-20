It is official Max Verstappen is the Formula 1 World Champion and he has done it with four races remaining in the schedule.

The next race is coming up in Austin, Texas known as Circuit of the Americas where F1 has become more popular here in the U.S. F1 raced in Miami this year adjacent to the Hard Rock Stadium where the Dolphins play. Now there is a new track for next year on the Vegas strip which will be the third track added in the United States. The popularity of F1 here in America has to do in large part from a Netflix series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” which includes interviews of drivers and Team Principals with behind the scenes footage of the intense nature that is F1. If anyone is interested in following Formula 1 then that Netflix series is where to start.

Now that a champion has been crowned in Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing what’s the point of the final four races? It’s money. Per usual it’s a lot about money in sports but in F1 it is paramount on where drivers end up in the standings and where the teams end up in the Constructor standings. There are 10 constructors in F1 and the list goes Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, Mercedes, Mclaren, Alpine, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Haas, Aston Martin and Williams. The lower you fall in the standings of the constructor championship the less money you receive from Formula 1 at the end of the year. With that being said losing out on that money prevents teams from being able to hire more engineers and more factory workers to help build a better car. It can create a vicious cycle that Williams Racing has found themselves in for sometime now.

Although these races coming up may not hold the pure intensity of fighting for championship points for individual drivers it still means a lot to all the fans of certain teams and it means a lot to the future success of these constructors.

