The Chicago Bulls could use some help with the roster. We look at some free agents still available

Although the team didn’t make a big splash in 2022 NBA Free Agency, the Chicago Bulls did add some solid veteran depth. Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond were the most notable additions to the roster, but they do not cover the Bulls’ two glaring deficiencies; shooting and rim protection.

Ahead of training camp, here are some free agents the Bulls should consider signing.

Carmelo Anthony

It’s eight years later than most Bulls fan would’ve loved to have him (although technically he was a Bull for 10 days in 2019 before being waived), but there’s no time like the present for adding the future hall-of-fame forward to a roster in need of some shooting from behind the arc. Carmelo Anthony is years removed from his days as an All-Star-level player, but his shot-making ability from deep is something the Bulls are sorely lacking.

Anthony appeared in 69 games with the Lakers last season, scoring 13.3 points per game on 44.1% shooting and 37.5% from distance. It rarely hurts to have more veteran experience in the locker room, and given Anthony’s willingness to come off the bench in past seasons, there’s no reason why the Chicago Bulls should not consider picking up the phone.

Hassan Whiteside

The idea of signing Hassan Whiteside may seem redundant for the Bulls, given the Drummond signing and Tony Bradley also being on the roster, as none of them have an outside shot. However, Whiteside is still a decent defender, rebounder and shot blocker, while also remaining relatively efficient in a backup role. While he doesn’t fix the outside shooting issue, he brings more to the table than Bradley, who hopefully will not finish the season in a Chicago Bulls uniform.

Wayne Ellington

Wayne Ellington isn’t among the flashiest of names available on the market currently, but the career-38.9% three-point shooter may be worth looking into. He would essentially take over the role Matt Thomas held last season – a reserve that won’t play every game, but should (in theory) provide a reliable outside shot-making ability for a Bulls team that may need it.

Ellington would likely provide more consistent shooting when on the floor, which would be an upgrade over Thomas, who at times last season produced next to nothing to warrant continued playing time.

Kostas Antetokounmpo

The 24-year-old forward doesn’t bring much value to the franchise – but his brother sure would. The Bulls have been linked to Kostas Antetokounmpo, coincidence or not, since Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the possibility of playing in Chicago late last month. Let the Greek Freak sweepstakes begin!

