Cubs’ disappointing month ends in victory as they are eliminated from playoff contention

The hunt for October died on the final day of September for the Chicago Cubs Saturday night.

The 10-6 victory at American Family Field over the National League Central champion Milwaukee Brewers came too late for the Cubs as they were sent home for the offseason as of Sunday night. While the Cubs were ending the month with a 10-6 record, the Miami Marlins were securing the third and final postseason position after a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday night.

In spite of the September collapse that saw the Cubs go from an NL Central contender to out of the postseason altogether, manager David Ross looked at the positive note of the season.

“There’s a lot to be proud of,” he said. “Right now, it’s just disappointment. I think we can all feel that. We can all soak that in, remember how that feels, use that this offseason to get better and continue to grow. And come back next year and take another step forward.”

As if the Cubs took a month’s worth of frustration out on the Brewers, they scored six runs in the opening inning against losing pitcher Eric Lauer (4-6), all with the longball: Yan Gomes hit a grand slam to highlight the inning, while Christopher Morel hit his 26th home run of the year and Patrick Wisdom added his 23rd home run, both solo shots as bookends to Gomes’ 10th long fly of the year.

The Brewers, though, were quick to answer with three runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the bottom of the second to tie the game, knocking starter Jordan Wicks out of the game. Willy Adames had a two-run double in the first inning, then Blake Perkins hit a two-run home run and Carlos Santana delivered a solo shot in the second inning.

The Cubs broke the tie in the fourth inning against Lauer when Ian Happ singled home Morel and Cody Bellinger doubled in Seiya Suzuki. Alexander Canario’s first triple of the season brought home Jeimer Candelario in the fifth inning and a Gomes groundout brought home Happ in the sixth inning with the final run of the game.

Reliever Hayden Wesneski (3-5) threw one-hit ball over 1 2/3 innings with two walks and three strikeouts to get the victory. Jameson Taillon went the final four innings, allowing three hits and a walk, while striking out four to record his first career save.

Canario had three hits for the Cubs, who finish the season Sunday afternoon against the Brewers with Justin Steele (16-5) facing off with Adrian Houser (7-5). Game time is 2:05 p.m., with all 30 Major League teams playing at the same time.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE