Rockies’ win gives them series over Cubs, 2-1

Three runs in the first three innings and a 3-0 lead.

All looked good for the Cubbies. Then came the rest of the game.

Ezequiel Tovar singled home former Cubbie Kris Bryant in the fourth to make it 3-1. Then came the fifth … ugh, the fifth! Nolan Jones, robbed twice of hits the night before by Pete Crow-Armstrong distance-running catches, bopped a two-run home run to tie it at 3-all. Then Elehuris Montero lined a two-run home run.

So much for the lead. Then to add the insult, Bryant delivered his 10th home run of the year in the seventh, followed by a solo shot from Ryan McMahon, who made it 23 for the season.

What was a 3-0 lead turned into a 7-3 triumph for the Rockies, who hope to ruin whatever playoff niceties the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins … oh, and the Cubs at Wrigley Field … have next.

As I said before: Gotta have games against teams you can beat. The Cubs limp away losers of two out of three to the Rockies and at 78-69 are four games behind the front-running Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but maintain a two-game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds with the second wild card spot.

The Cubs get a well-deserved day off and then pick things up in Phoenix to face off with the Diamondbacks in a key three-game series starting Friday.

THIS DAY IN RANDOM CUBS HISTORY: A tough day for the Cubbies, now chasing the Mets for the NL East title. The Cubs match a first-inning run by the St. Louis Cardinals with a run in the fourth off Bob Gibson as Jimmie Hall doubles home Glenn Beckert.

Both Gibson and Cubs starter Ken Holtzman go into the 10th inning in a tie game at Busch Stadium. With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Cardinals speedster Lou Brock — a former Cubs player no less — rocks a Holtzman pitch over the right-field fence to pull the Cardinals into the 2-1 victory.

Hall and Holtzman both have two hits in the win as the Cubs fall 3 1/2 games behind thye Mets with 15 games left in the season.

