Chelsea is looking to sign Gabriel Slonina of the Chicago Fire

According to ESPN, Chelsea has made a verbal agreement to sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper 18-year-old Gabriel Slonina for $10 million which could increase to $15 million with add-ons.

Gabriel Slonina 'nears shock Prem move' after agreeing £12m transfer from Chicago Fire https://t.co/ooH11dZJP3 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 31, 2022

If Slonina successfully completes his upcoming medical exam in London; the deal will be signed. He will then finish out his current MLS season with Chicago Fire and head to Chelsea on January 1.

Head coach Ezra Hendrickson was quoted saying:

“There’s something close, but nothing has been signed yet so I can’t really speak of that,” Hendrickson said in his postgame press conference. “But there’s something very close to happening with that.”

Slonina started his professional career at 17 years old making him the youngest goalkeeper in the league’s history. He has been a starter for Chicago Fire for almost a year and has 14 clean sheets in 34 matches for the team. Regarding Gabriel Slonina’s international career he has committed to the United States even after receiving heavy recruitment from Poland.

In terms of international career, Chelsea FC is an English football club from Fulham England which is part of western London. The football club was the winner of the 2021 world cup that was hosted in Abu Dhabi. With a World Cup-winning team sauteing after Slonina, things are looking up for the rookie.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE