Garrett Crochet has been making headlines throughout the 2024 season due to his stellar performance and, more recently, rumors of his impending trade. As the MLB trade deadline approaches, all eyes are on the promising left-handed pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, as his potential trade could have a significant impact on the remainder of the 2024 season for both Crochet and the South Siders.

The Chicago White Sox are currently experiencing a difficult season, having recently suffered a 10-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners. This loss was the 12th consecutive loss for the team, reflecting a difficult season overall. Despite this difficult time, the team is committed to evaluating its roster and making strategic decisions that could shape its future. One of the key figures under scrutiny is Garrett Crochet, whose performance and potential trade value are the subject of intense discussion among MLB insiders.

However, Garrett Crochet is focused on his current responsibilities with the White Sox. During a recent exhibition game against the Seattle Mariners, Crochet was asked for his thoughts on the rumored trade, to which he responded as follows: “No comment. Right now I’m just focused on pitching for the White Sox. In terms of that, it kind of just is what it is. I’m focused on pitching for the White Sox. Beyond that, I’m not really controlling much.”

Garrett Crochet’s contract situation

The role and contract situation of Garrett Crochet is of particular interest. Selected by the White Sox with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, Crochet has been a valuable asset since his debut. Initially regarded as a highly effective reliever, Crochet has shown remarkable ability in his transition to starting pitcher this season. He currently has an impressive 3.07 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 111⅓ innings.

He struggled in his most recent start against the Texas Rangers, allowing four hits, two walks, and two unearned runs in 4.2 innings. On a positive note, he was named the White Sox Player of the Month for June and was selected for the American League All-Star Game. Crochet is reportedly seeking a trade to pitch in the postseason. This could impact the White Sox’s pre-deadline strategy, but we support his efforts regardless.

However, the situation is further complicated by his contract status. Crochet is reportedly seeking an extension to pitch in the postseason in the event of a trade, which could affect the White Sox’ strategy heading into the deadline.

As the trade deadline approaches, numerous teams have expressed interest in acquiring Garrett Crochet. In particular, the Los Angeles Dodgers are considered a strong contender to secure his services. The Dodgers hold a commanding lead in the National League West, giving them the flexibility to manage Crochet’s workload and potentially sign him to an extension.

Other teams, including the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays, have also expressed interest, but the terms of Crochet’s demands could prove challenging to negotiate. As MLB insider Joel Sherman reported, the Dodgers’ recent acquisition of Tyler Glasnow and the possibility of another postseason run make them a key player in the hunt for Crochet.

Garrett Crochet’s situation represents a pivotal moment in the White Sox season and the broader MLB landscape. With his contract demands and the trade deadline looming, teams must consider whether the benefits of acquiring a high-profile pitcher outweigh the potential complications of his postseason demands. For the White Sox, the decision to trade or keep Crochet could have a significant impact on their strategy for the remainder of the season and beyond.

MLB trades window close Tuesday, July 30.

