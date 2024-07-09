Garrett Crochet sneaks White Sox name into 2024 All Star Game

Pitcher Garrett Crochet will be the only Chicago White Sox player participating in the upcoming 2024 All Star Game on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Crochet will be on the American League roster for the mid-season classic.

In a single year, Garrett Crochet has come a long way, from a role as a reliever to a starter and now an All-Star, it was announced Sunday. That journey included a first-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee, his major league debut just two months later, Tommy John surgery in 2022 and the lengthy recovery process that followed.

Garrett Crochet’s transition into the rotation has been remarkable, considering he was originally projected as a reliever after pitching 73 innings in his three-year MLB career. However, his determination and confidence in his high-level repertoire have made him one of the game’s best starters in the first half of the year.

Following his team’s 7-4 loss to the Marlins on Sunday, Garrett Crochet expressed his excitement at being selected as an All-Star, especially after starting the season at Triple-A Charlotte and gradually increasing his innings on the mound.

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz praised Crochet for his hard work during the off season and for keeping an open mind. Katz stressed the importance of controlling Crochet’s workload, especially early in games.

Garrett Crochet leads the MLB in strikeouts with a total of 146, surpassing fellow All-Star Tyler Glasnow of the Dodgers (143). He also has a 6-6 record for a team that is 40 games under .500, along with a 3.08 ERA and just 23 walks in a personal-best 105 1/3 innings pitched.

Since April 24, Crochet is 5-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 1.77 FIP. In that span, he has thrown 75 2/3 innings and recorded 106 strikeouts against just 15 bases on balls.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol highlighted Garrett Crochet’s merit for believing in himself as a starter in an industry where he was considered a reliever. Grifol said Crochet is now one of the top five starters in the game and an All-Star.

“The credit goes to him, our pitchers, and everyone who helped get him to this point. I’m very proud of him,” Grifol said.

Garrett Crochet has thrown a total of 937 four-seam straights, averaging 97 mph, according to Statcast. In addition, he has thrown 457 sliced straights and has shown confidence in his pitches, which has made him overwhelming to hitters.

Not only has he improved his performance on the field, but he has also shown leadership, especially in supporting his teammates. Coach Katz noted Crochet’s leadership and ability to inspire his teammates.

“He’s showing a lot of leadership right now,” Katz said. “He’s realized how good he is, something that takes time at this level.It’s kind of contagious for everybody else. They see how he’s able to do his job.”

Maintaining a level of excellence will take a lot of effort on Garrett Crochet’s part, especially considering the jump from 12 2/3 innings in 2023 to his current total in 2024. Still, Crochet has established himself as one of the best starters in the league and is ready for the challenges ahead.

Garrett Crochet joins a solid squad

American League Team

Starters:

C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

3B: José Ramírez (CLE)

SS: Gunnar Henderson (BAL)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Steven Kwan (CLE)

OF: Juan Soto (NYY)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

Pitchers

Tyler Anderson, LAA

Corbin Burnes, BAL

Emmanuel Clase, CLE

Garrett Crochet, CWS

Logan Gilbert, SEA

Clay Holmes, NYY

Tanner Houck, BOS

Seth Lugo, KC

Mason Miller, OAK

Cole Ragans, KC

Tarik Skubal, DET

Kirby Yates, TEX

Reserves:

Salvador Perez, KC

Carlos Correa, MIN

Rafael Devers, BOS

Josh Naylor, CLE

Isaac Paredes, TB

Marcus Semien, TEX

Bobby Witt Jr., KC

Jarren Duran, BOS

Riley Greene, DET

Kyle Tucker, HOU

David Fry, CLE

