Chicago Bears Owner George McCaskey Is Getting Praise For 1 Funny Reason

Chicago Bears owner George McCaskey hasn’t been favorable to his fanbase for a long time, but NFL fans gave him a lot of praise Thursday afternoon.

According to Jonathan Jones with CBS Sports, McCaskey was the only NFL owner to vote against the league’s expansion of their foreign schedule from four to eight games in 2025. The vote passed 31-1, but McCaskey expressed his concerns that local fans would lose out on more high-quality matchups:

“In previous years, the league has allowed teams to protect four home games from being selected to go internationally. With the new measure voted upon Wednesday, those protections were cut in half to two. The point being that higher quality games could be selected to go out of the country. McCaskey spoke up in the meeting on this topic. According to sources, he told membership that fans will want to see some of the best quarterbacks come to town, and he wanted to preserve the right to host those games. “We have generational talents coming in,” McCaskey said, according to a source in the room. “Fans want to see Patrick Mahomes coming in. They want to see Josh Allen coming in. They want to see Jalen Hurts coming in. They want to see Tommy DeVito coming in.” The room burst into laughter.”

NFL fans agree with the Chicago Bears owner

Fans took to social media to praise McCaskey for his sentiment on protecting marquee matchups for local fans. International games, on the whole, usually aren’t very good. Players and coaches don’t even like them, as it can affect their play in a turnaround week due to jetlag.

And let’s not forget taxes.

Here are the best takes on X of fans complementing McCaskey for his vote at the league meeting.

Funny one George! — Len Dzielski (@lendzielski) December 14, 2023

So 1 NFL team that isn’t a greedy slob franchise…got it — MDonz (@MDonz610) December 14, 2023

Huge W 🐻⬇️ — Glob Dabolina 🐻🍯 (@GlobDabolina) December 14, 2023

Not actually bad move by them since they can spin zone that into caring about players — Bear Down (@pmtynwa) December 14, 2023

Thank You Bears!! No More International games! If Goodell wants American Football in Europe then just resurrect NFL Europe — Dr. Tua The Turtle, PhD MD (@TuaTurtle) December 14, 2023

For once, I stand with the Bears. — 🇺🇸 Randall B.🇺🇸 (@rwbart1) December 14, 2023

Rare McCaskey W — Lerrato 🐻⬇️ (@chilerrato) December 14, 2023

Bears did something right?!? — Jerry Kelly (@gjk815_jerry) December 14, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE