A recent poll of seven NFL general managers about the future of Justin Fields came back with a surprising result.

In a recent article it was there was a unanimous conclusion about what the Chicago Bears should do about Justin Fields. Justin Fields is wrapping up his third season with the Chicago Bears and has four games remaining but the fact that all seven GM agree upon the same thing speaks volumes about Justin Fields’ progress.

All seven of the NFL general managers have come to the same conclusion, it’s time for the Chicago Bears to draft Caleb Williams and move on from Justin Fields.

7 out of 7 NFL GM's who talked to @CharlesRobinson says they would trade Justin Fields and draft Caleb Williams. They also offer up what they would offer in a trade and what teams could be interested in Fields. MUST READ: https://t.co/nlaA9TU2qR — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) December 14, 2023

The conclusion is obvious, that despite a slight step in the right direction for Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears need to move on. His inconsistency in guiding the Chicago Bears’ offense has been obvious all year. In five games of the games in which Justin Fields has started the Chicago Bears’ offense has failed to score 20 or points on the season. In five games on the season Fields has only managed a touchdown or less. He’s 21st overall in QBR which is the bottom third of the league.

“It would be a clear-cut decision to draft Caleb for me,” an AFC general manager said. “The fact that we’re in Year 3 and [they] don’t want to exercise the fifth-year option tells me what I need to know. I just don’t think Fields can win consistently as a passer, even though he is gifted physically.”

By nearly every combined metric Justin Fields teeters between 21st and 22nd in the NFL. He simply isn’t elevating the talent around him. The only thing Justin Fields has going for him is his combined rushing and passing ability, which hasn’t elevated the offense in the slightest.

“When you pass on talented quarterbacks to lean into a guy’s development, which the Bears did when they traded No. 1 last year, you have to be completely sure of that decision to do it a second time,” another AFC general manager said. “They might not have taken C.J. Stroud with the first pick last [offseason], but he was there for them to do it. Caleb Williams is a no-brainer, and if they get the top pick, he’s there for them. Sometimes the gamble is continuing to pass on players. Fields doesn’t get over the hump, you don’t want to be the guys that passed on both Stroud and Caleb Williams.”

Thankfully there are some smart GMs around the league that are stating the obvious with Fields. You can make the same mistake the Giants did last year when Daniel Jones made moderate improvement or you can do the smart thing cut your losses and move on. The Bears can have consistent developing offensive tackles, and need another wide receiver to upgrade the offense for a new QB. If the opportunity is there to draft Williams and add Malik Nabers, with their own pick it’s simply a no-brainer.

It’s a fact that around 60-percent of Bears fans are going to have to get used to, the idea that Fields isn’t doing to elevate the offense. Even with four games left there’s still lingering doubt. However, that doubt be settled once and for all with a road game against the number one defense in the NFL this Sunday.

The Bears stand with a seven percent shot at making the playoffs, but some fans think the Bears will win out and squeak in with a wild card. Right now Fields needs to deal with the team that was his first career start nemesis two years ago. The Browns represent the perfect team to bury any lingering argument about Fields’ future.

