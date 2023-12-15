Teven Jenkins continues to be far and away the best offensive lineman on the Chicago Bears and it’s time to think about making him one of the NFL’s highest paid offensive guards.

There hasn’t been a lot of consistency in the 2023 Chicago Bears, but one constant rock continues to be Teven Jenkins. Jenkins has been dynamic is pass protection all season. He’s allowed only one sack two QB hits and only eight hurries on the season.

As a run blocker he continues to set the tone for the entire offensive line with numerous pancakes in the run game. There is little Jenkins does poorly and moreover he dominates most of the players in front of him on a consistent basis.

As such Jenkins should be in position to earn a contract extension at the end of the year. Jenkins is seventh among guards.

Teven Jenkins: 80.8 pass-blocking grade since week 11 7th among all Guards 📈 pic.twitter.com/DWVnwUp0zo — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) December 13, 2023

And it seems every week since his return Teven Jenkins is earning an accolade from ProFootballFocus. He is just the most consistent offensive lineman the Bears have had the last two seasons and it’s not even close. He was the highest graded offensive player against the Detroit Lions.

Teven Jenkins: highest-graded player on the Bears offense vs. the Lions – 76.3 🧱 pic.twitter.com/TnvoRhVy1Z — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) December 11, 2023

He can hold up against the pass and he’s a more than adequate road grader in the run game. He’s proven to be a consistent pancake artist and tone setter that Ryan Poles has been looking for. So with his versatility to play both guard spot and be an emergency right tackle, it would be silly for the Bears to move on from Jenkins. Teven Jenkins has shown rock solid consistency when he’s been on the field since his rookie year when he started out at left tackle.

Teven Jenkins clearing the pocket with maximum force and punishment #fullslab pic.twitter.com/7Mi2fm3ydO — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 11, 2023

Here he is one arm blocking a guy into the gap two players over.

Teven Jenkins' film gets more and more fun to watch every week. Love the hustle on this 3rd down — chase & finishes his man after knocking him off-balance early. pic.twitter.com/Qkua8oJdur — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) December 12, 2023

Week to week it’s a clinic on humiliating defensive tackles who line up across from him. Jenkins is clearly the nastiest guard in the NFL and being so young he will anchor that spot on the offensive line for the next decade. Jenkins will be replacing Cody Whitehair who has been a strong performer for the Bears, but has clearly reached the end of his tenure in Chicago.

Jenkins represents the future while Whitehair represents the last good player from the early Ryan Poles era that remains.

