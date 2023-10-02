Teven Jenkins to return to practice this week

The Bears have had one of the most difficult beginnings to a season in recent memory, but they may be on the verge of good news. Teven Jenkins is eligible to be activated from injured reserve. The Bears offensive line has been one of the most banged up units on the team this year.

Matt Eberflus said that left guard Teven Jenkins is designated to return to practice this week. confirming via the Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley)

The #Bears have designated G Teven Jenkins to return to practice after he began the season on Injured Reserve. Some potential OL help on the way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2023

Teven Jenkins broke through at guard last season after failing as a tackle. Despite switching to the post during the 2022 offseason, he was rated as a top-10 guard by Pro Football Focus. The return of the Oklahoma State alum would undoubtedly benefit the Bears, who are 0-4 and have had significant availability difficulties up front. Left tackle Braxton Jones is also on injured reserve, and free agent acquisition Nate Davis has missed two games.

Teams can participate in eight in-season IR activations. Players must miss four games after being placed on the injured list, but they can now be activated off the list twice. Teams had unlimited IR activations from 2020 to 21. The NFL chose eight in 2022 as a compromise between the pandemic-era format and the tougher design of prior eras. Jenkins is on his second NFL injury layoff. Due to a back injury, he missed much of his debut season in 2021.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE