Bears left guard Teven Jenkins had to be carted off the field just before halftime

The Bears have had an up-and-down first half vs the Browns. The Bears went into halftime with the game tied 7-7.

The second half of the game will be even more difficult than the first. Left guard Teven Jenkins has been ruled out for the second half. Jenkins had to be carted off the field before halftime. The Bears official report says Jenkins suffered a concussion and is now in concussion protocol.

#Bears injury update:

OL Teven Jenkins has been ruled out for the game with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/jrZcYh2qoh — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 17, 2023

Teven Jenkins has been one of the standout stars of this season. He has shown that he can be a starting offensive linemen in this league for a long time. Without him, the Bears will have their work cut out for them. Stopping Myles Garrett and an elite Browns pass rush is no small feat.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE