The Chicago Bears have a history of fourth-quarter collapses.

The Chicago Bears haven’t exactly played their best football down the stretch in fourth quarters this season, but their performance against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday set a new low.

The Bears led Cleveland by ten points entering the fourth quarter, but they lost 20-17, effectively ending their hopes of a miraculous run to the playoffs.

Worse, the Bears absolutely dominated in terms of turnovers on Sunday, with their defense registering a pick-six and nearly nabbing another in the loss. The combination of a large lead and numerous turnovers prompted head coach Matt Eberflus to set a record that he would have preferred to avoid.

According to Doug Clawson “Eberflus is now the first head coach in NFL history whose team has lost multiple games in a season in which they held a double-digit lead and had a turnover margin of at least plus-2 heading into the fourth quarter”.

The Bears have lost 3 games with a 10+ point lead in the 4th quarter this year, tied for the most in a season in NFL history The season, and this game, slipped through their fingers — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) December 17, 2023

This year’s games included the Bears’ loss to the Denver Broncos, in which they matched the largest blown lead (21 points) in their 104-year history. The Bears blow a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in a 31-28 loss. The Detroit Lions defeated the Chicago Bears 31-26 after rallying from a 12-point deficit in the final two minutes.

The Bears (5-9) will now return home for two straight games on the lakefront, against the Arizona Cardinals on December 24 and the Atlanta Falcons on December 31.

