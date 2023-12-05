Report: Chicago Bears ‘expected to have interest’ in Washington Commanders coordinator Eric Bieniemy for Head Coach

The NFL coaching cycle is projected to have a major shift after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, and one of the more anticipated moves is that of the Chicago Bears, and who they may hire as their new head coach. Current HC Matt Eberflus has been on the hot seat all season after an awful start, added drama in the locker room, and reports about him being fired earlier in the season.

Theirs many candidates or potential candidates for this position, including Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has reportedly been interested in this job as well.

The newest name to emerge for the Chicago Bears is Eric Bieniemy, who currently sits as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson posted on X this morning about the potential interest the Bears may have in Bieniemy if they do decide to part ways with Eberflus.

I’m told the Chicago #Bears are expected to have interest in #Commanders assistant head coach/ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, among others, with general knowledge that current HC Matt Eberflus is under evaluation with the team at 4-8, per source. pic.twitter.com/eZCMvjDbF6 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 5, 2023

Bieniemy, who will turn 55 in August of 2024, is a former two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, as he was the offensive mastermind behind their last two championships. There’s been many rumors about him becoming a head coach in the past, but no team has taken that chance just yet.

If Commanders HC Ron Rivera was fired at the end of the year, Bieniemy would likely be the top candidate for that job as well. The closer the end of the season nears, the more reports we are likely to see about potential candidates for this Chicago Bears head coaching position.

Could the Chicago Bears end up keeping Matt Eberflus as head coach?

Let’s hope not.

There’s been rumors about the Bears holding onto Matt Eberflus after the end of this season, as some media members think he’s been pretty good this year with everything being considered. I personally think it’s a no brainer, and this organization absolutely has to move on from him after this season if this group has any chance of succeeding.

You can make the argument about the Chicago Bears playing better as of late, and that isn’t necessarily untrue. However, after everything that has occurred during the season, I don’t see it as a realistic possibility for them to hang onto Eberflus for one more season. It could derail any momentum this group could have in the future.

If Eric Bieniemy is hired at the end of the season, I think it would be a massive success for the Bears going forward in the future. Hopefully they get this solved quickly after the season, so the organization can focus on the 2024 NFL draft and free agency.

