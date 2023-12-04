As the 2024 NFL draft gets closer by the day, who will the Chicago Bears target in the trenches?

Is the 2024 NFL draft really that far away?

Not here it isn’t. The Chicago Bears will likely have either two pretty high picks in the first round, or trade back for even more selections, making this draft another big one for Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office. Hopefully by then, the coaching staff is completely replaced, and the organization has a good idea about who they want as their franchise quarterback going forward.

No matter who’s playing QB, whether it’s Justin Fields or a new rookie they take, the offensive line needs to be improved. While you could say the Bears offensive line is better this year than it’s been in the past, that’s not saying much when comparing it to the rest of the league, as they were just ranked 30th by Pro Football Network in their latest rankings.

The trenches, offensively and defensively, are some the most important positions in football. Not enough teams build the front early enough, leading to poor results down the stretch or in the playoffs. The common denominator between good teams in the NFL is usually the offensive line being a strong part of the squad.

Today, we dive into who I think the Chicago Bears should target in the 2024 NFL draft when it regards the offensive line. You can check out my latest full mock draft as well, linked here, as well.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE