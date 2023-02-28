Goran Dragic is now a free agent, after a release from the Chicago Bulls.

Goran Dragic was considered a seasoned point guard option for the Bulls before to the 2022–2023 campaign while Lonzo Ball recovered from left knee surgery. Dragic won’t even stay with the team until the end of the season, it turns out.

The guard, who played in 51 games this year but hasn’t seen the floor since February 13, was released by the Bulls on Tuesday. He missed the two games at the United Center this past weekend before the All-Star break and the two after because of knee pain.

Roster Update: We have waived Goran Dragic. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 28, 2023

According to KC Johnson “Dragic would have seen his time cut even if he did return to the lineup since the Bulls signed Patrick Beverley last week. the decision to waive the guard was mutual because of this, allowing Dragic to find a team where he’d have more playing time for the rest of the season”.

Gordan Dragic, who is in his 15th NBA season, has played in 51 games this year off the bench, averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 assists in an average of 15.4 minutes per game. In November, when he played 17.7 minutes per game on average, averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 assists, he had his most fruitful month.

The move creates a roster spot for the Bulls, who sit roughly $1.2 million under the luxury tax. That means if they find the right fit, they could sign a player to a prorated minimum contract for the remainder of the season and still avoid the luxury tax.

