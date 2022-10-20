Chicago Cubs LF Ian Happ has been named as a finalist for the Gold Glove

The 2022 season has come to a close for the Chicago Cubs. Ian Happ put together one of the most impressive seasons of anyone on the young team. At the plate, he put together his most consistent and productive season yet. Thankfully, his performance on defense didn’t go unnoticed either.

On October 20th, Rawlings announced all of the Gold Glove finalists. Ian Happ is among the finalists for the NL Gold Glove in left field.

2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – Left Field – NL: Ian Happ, David Peralta, Christian Yelich #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/01zezX2YCC — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 20, 2022

The other two finalists are David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Yelich from the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers. Ian Happ is coming off his first All-Star selection and has a higher number of defensive runs saved than both Peralta and Yelich.

It seems that Happ has a very strong chance to claim his first Gold Glove and All-Star selection in the same season. Happ made plenty of spectacular plays in left field. Especially against Wrigley Field’s brick wall and tricky dimensions.

What a catch in the 9th by Ian Happ, who has played Gold Glove-worthy defense this season. pic.twitter.com/aYjE11HEY1 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 29, 2022

Happ’s impressive glove wasn’t only on display at the Friendly Confines. There’s no shortage of highlight reel plays that took place over the course of the entire season.

This one's not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/QUKc1GzoHO — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 3, 2022

The Chicago Cubs are working on extending Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner. After Happ’s impressive season, fans would surely welcome him as part of the team’s core moving forward.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE