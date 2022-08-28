It’s time to put some respect on Ian Happ’s name

Ian Happ is, and always has been, a gamer. It’s not just an opinion at this point, his stats back it up.

Compiled stats on Baseball-Reference shows Ian Happ has compiled workman-like stats over his 6 years in the bigs with The Cubs. He has compiled a career .250 BA, and an .806 OPS. Anything over an .800 OPS puts a player in high level company, and at 28 years old it seems Happer is coming into his prime. He has an All-Star game under his belt, and recently set an MLB record that I still can’t really put my head around.

It’s very rare that a player plays his whole career with one franchise, and I don’t expect him to be one of the players that do. There are plenty of opinions on the path the Cubs should go as well. Simply put though, Ian Happ is a player you can win with, which outside of having another year of control, is a big reason the Cubs probably chose to keep him around.

The season is winding down, so let’s drink some beers for Happer, and show him some love!

Here’s Ian Happ on his two-homer day, and @wgnadal noting he’s the first Cubs batter to hit a leadoff, multi-run blast (thanks to the auto runner)… pic.twitter.com/ASagV6yadd — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 27, 2022

IAN HAPP RIPS OUT THE HEARTS OF BREWERS FANS pic.twitter.com/vsT9zuzOOM — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) August 27, 2022

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE