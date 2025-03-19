When fans and pundits talk about the Chicago Bears new-look defense, it is usually because of the defensive line. After all, the Bears went out and spent nearly $100 million to create a brand new look in the trenches.

By signing Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett, Chicago ensured they’ll have a bit more firepower for opposing offensive linemen. Montez Sweat won’t be forced to do it on his own, as the Bears now have a cohesive pass rushing plan.

Still, Chicago must begin to look at other parts of their defense. Specifically in the secondary, Jaylon Johnson could get some extra help. While he acknowledges there are still other holes on the roster, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is pleading with the Bears to not forget about the safety position.

“One would imagine the Bears are looking at the safety crop in the draft, if for nothing else the opportunity to add a developmental player to the pipeline. It’s not a great draft for the position and it’s a tricky one to evaluate,” Biggs wrote. “I don’t think it’s a great idea to use a “high” pick on a safety unless there’s a special player you believe can be a foundational piece in the back end of the defense.”

“It’s not uncommon for teams to find solid safeties in the middle and even late rounds of the draft,” Biggs continued. “It’s not like the Bears solved all of the issues on both sides of the line via trades and free agency. They need to supplement those areas with young, talented players on rookie contracts if they’re truly focused on being better at the line of scrimmage. That’s why I view safety as a secondary need in the draft.”

Who Chicago Bears already have on roster

If Week 1 were to occur, Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker would be the starting safeties, assuming both are healthy. And on the surface, that isn’t an awful pairing to have.

Byard just finished his first season in Chicago, starting all 17 games. The safety made 130 tackles, seven passes defended, two sacks and an interception. Furthermore, Byard earned a solid 72 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 36/171 safeties. While his work in coverage struggled, Byard graded out as a top 10 safety in both pass rush and run defense. The only real red flag against the safety is his age. Going on 32-years-old, the Bears must begin thinking about his eventual replacement.

Brisker has shown flashes of brilliance whenever he is on the field. However, in 2024, that was for only five games as he battled concussion symptoms. Brisker must prove to be past his concussion problems before returning to the field. But when he does, the safety will be building off of the 249 tackles, 13 passes defended, six sacks and three interceptions he has mustered over his first three years in the league.

So while the Bears don’t necessarily need a starting safety at this very moment. They could use the depth. Between Byard’s age and Brisker’s health, they could need a new starter at safety in a moment’s notice.

Who Bears can add in NFL Draft

Five different safeties rank inside PFF’s top 100 2025 NFL Draft prospects. While it seems unlikely that Chicago would use their No. 10 overall pick on the position, the Bears have four picks inside the top 75 to work with. If they fall in love with a safety prospect, perhaps they’ll be one of those picks.

Malaki Starks is the only player with a first-round grade by PFF. He may be a bit rich for Chicago’s blood at No. 10, but there’s no doubting the potential Starks is bringing to the table.

“Starks was a playmaker in the SEC for three straight seasons,” Trevor Sikkema of PFF wrote. “He brings good football IQ, tackling and movement ability to play free, strong and slot. He isn’t a rare athlete, but he’s a starting-caliber player for the backend of any defense.”

Xavier Watts of Notre Dame, Nick Emmanwori of South Carolina both rank inside the top 50. Sebastian Castro of Iowa (79) and Kevin Winston Jr of Penn State (82) fall just outside of it. But alongside Starks, all five players are names Bears fans should keep an eye on come draft day.

Based on their early free agency work, the Chicago Bears have seen their draft plans change completely. Now able to be more versatile in their selection, perhaps the Bears decide to add a safety of the future.

