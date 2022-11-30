Kevin Durant is a name that is brought up by a Bulls beat writer in terms of a dream trade

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t started off on the right foot for the Chicago Bulls, and recently the team has been subject of trade rumors.

Most of those rumors involve the Bulls blowing it up and trading away DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Coby White, Nikola Vucevic and more. That would usher in a rebuild in the Windy City, which is something the franchise may not want to do.

But on Wednesday, a Bulls insider had a suggestion that the team should key in on one superstar player — Kevin Durant.

Bulls reporter Sam Smith talked about the Bulls and recent wins over the Bucks and Celtics in his mailbag from November 25th. In there, he mentions that he’d make a run at a player like Kevin Durant if he was available:

“The Nets remain the ground zero of the NBA with star players and average results. They’re always one losing streak (or Durant crisis of conscience) from that new direction. There seems no way they bring back free agent Irving after this season, and though Ben Simmons has played better of late, that guy from a few years ago seems gone. Durant is just starting his last best four years of his career with a new contract. If he’s there and I’m the Bulls, I’m all in unless they believe they have a title team now,”

Interesting.

Now, this doesn’t say that the Bulls will indeed pursue him but more that he would take a chance on Durant if he’s there.

Either way, the Bulls are going to have to make some decisions in the coming months with this roster.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE