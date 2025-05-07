The NFL Draft has come and gone as the Chicago Bears addressed most of their positional needs, but still have lingering questions at the running back position. The team’s rushing offense is projected to be a significant aspect to new head coach Ben Johnson’s offensive scheme, as fans and analysts were expected general manager Ryan Poles to use a high round selection on a running back. With tailback Kyle Monangai being the only back taken in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Bears, Poles could now add a stop gap solution via free agency, as J.K. Dobbins would be an ideal signing.

J.K. Dobbins’ career resume fits well for what the Bears are trying to do with their rushing offense

Dobbins has been in the league since 2020, and despite fighting a lengthy injury history, has proven to be a consistent running back during his career when healthy. He has rushed for over 800 yards in two of his five seasons when he has been able to play more than eight games or more in a year. J.K. Dobbins, despite being a smaller back has also been reliable from a production standpoint averaging over five yards per rushing attempt during his career.

Another aspect as to why Dobbins could serve as a reliable option in Ben Johnson’s offense is due to the coaches and offensive schemes he has played in the last five years. The veteran running back has played for both John and Jim Harbaugh, both of whom have won a Super Bowl and National Title due to strong defenses and strong rushing offenses. Last season with Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, J.K. Dobbins was the starting running back rushing for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns in only 13 games.

Dobbins’ 2024 season was really remarkable as he wasn’t expected to be a focal point of the Chargers’ run first offense at the beginning of the year. Although the veteran surprised the league rushing for over 250 yards in the first two games of the year, he was still consistent rushing for over 50 yards in five games. Johnson could design a rushing attack around J.K. Dobbins based on how Harbaugh used in in 2024.

When it comes to Chicago’s current list of running backs, the team has three backs in D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Monangai who are expected to be on the roster at the start of the 2025 season. The issue with the current list of backs is that they specialize as a specific type of back and are not seen as universal, whether it be Johnson being more of a goal-line back or Swift only being effective on outside runs. J.K. Dobbins, whether with the Ravens or Chargers, has been used as a featured ball-carrier capable of running in between the tackles and outside also.

With Johnson’s desire for Chicago’s offense to be run dominant paired with the current roster lacking a back with both power and speed, adding Dobbins could be imperative. Chicago’s head coach oversaw a consistent top ten rushing offense when he served as an offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions the last two years, while having a different 1,000-yard rusher over the last three seasons. J.K. Dobbins’ ability to handle inside and outside carries would be an ideal fit for Johnson’s rushing offense, as the scheme relies on running backs with universal ball-carrying traits.

The concern for Chicago right now is that neither Swift or Johnson have shown the capability of being able to show power or speed together, while Monangai will be unproven rookie without any snaps. Dobbins as a one-year stop-gap solution will give Johnson the closest thing to a ball-carrier that fits his offense, while also giving Poles a blueprint of what type of back the team should focus on in the 2026 NFL Draft. The worst thing that could happen in Johnson’s first year as the Bears’ head coach is if the rushing offense is slowed because it doesn’t have the right personnel to work at its highest potential.

Chicago’s current offensive personnel would be a complete offense with J.K. Dobbins

Ryan Poles has had a terrific offseason making vital changes to Chicago’s offensive personnel whether be overhauling the offensive line or adding promising talent at the wide receiver and tight end position. Although Johnson has a nearly complete offense in place for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, having a universe running back such as J.K. Dobbins would make the unit complete. Having a strong running game would make Williams that more efficient now that he has passing weapons in DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland.

With the immense talent at the skill positions along with the addition of Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson to boost the interior of the offensive line, Chicago needs a featured and proven three-down running back. Dobbins, if healthy, could easily rush for 1,000 yards in Johnson’s offense, something that Swift couldn’t do when playing in Detroit back in 2022. J.K. Dobbins’ presence would make play-action pass plays for Williams that much harder to defend against for opposing defenses due potentially biting on the handoff.

Dobbins being a reliable running back would provide Chicago flexibility to for their other backs too, depending on who is kept if the veteran running back is signed. Johnson would be deployed in the rushing situations that suit him best which is short-yardage and goal-line plays, while Swift could be used on passing downs due to his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Although J.K. Dobbins can also catch the ball, having the versality with the running backs makes the offense that much more unpredictable having one true featured back and other ball-carriers specializing in unique roles.

Poles still needs to make one more addition to Chicago’s offense, which is adding a veteran back that checks all the traits needed for a featured back. If the Bears sign Dobbins, he will be an inexpensive option with low-risks costs that will allow the team to use a first round or second round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft on a running back. J.K. Dobbins if signed could be a steal of a signing that allows Johnson to have a ball-carrier capable of rushing for 1,000 yards without having a long-term solution at the position.

