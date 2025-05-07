Chicago Bears GM facing backash after video shows shameful error in judgment

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles played it safe in the first round of the 2025 draft. He chose not to give up too many assets to land running back Ashton Jeanty, opting to stay put and take tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10.

Poles got busy with trades at other points in the draft, including making two deals with the Buffalo Bills. Video of one deal he made with Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn’t painting Poles in a very good light.

In the second round, the Bears traded picks No. 41, No. 72, and No. 240 to Buffalo in exchange for picks No. 56, No. 62, and No. 109. The Bills selected defensive tackle T.J. Sanders with the No. 41 pick.

Chicago Bears GM appears to get fleeced by the Bills

Video of the phone call between Poles and Beane during the trade is circulating on social media. It shows the facial expressions of Beane almost giggling with glee as he fleeces Poles into giving Buffalo the No. 240 pick. It appears Beane inquired about the seventh-round pick to see how eager the Bears were to get the trade done.

Poles was super eager to finalize the deal and gave it to him, despite the late Day 3 pick not seeming like a necessary part of the equation to complete the trade.

Buffalo used the No. 240 pick to take wide receiver Kaden Prather.

Brandon Beans’s facial expressions as he negotiates for a 7th rounder on top of the current deal in place with Ryan Poles… pic.twitter.com/HsyG0HEIFQ — B (@BShulkes) May 7, 2025

Ryan Poles faces backlash from Bears fans on social media

Bears fans on social media didn’t like the way the video made their GM look.

“Poles is so bad at this,” wrote a fan.

“Hey buddy times to get fleeced again,” posted another.

Hey buddy times to get fleeced again . pic.twitter.com/woVhtGSNIA — (Drew) Frondell Szn ? (@CHITOWNDREW23) May 7, 2025

“he’s just asking not expecting anything and of course poles gives it to him,” suggested a fan.

Some fans are okay with giving up the extra draft capital.

“Yeah let’s blow up a trade because the other team wants pick 240, great way to do business and keep relationships,” wrote a fan who thinks Poles did the right thing, even though Beane wasn’t worried about the optics of takeing advantage of the Bears.

“It’s a 7th round pick. Who cares?” asked a fan.

