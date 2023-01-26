Jaiden Fields joins WWE’s NIL program as Georgia softball player

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is quickly becoming one of the most popular athletes in the city of Chicago as he enters year three for the franchise. Fields and the Bears will look to improve on the league’s worst record and take a step forward in 2023.

But he’s not the only one in his family to make headlines this year.

Jaiden Fields, a softball player at Georgia and the younger sister of Justin, has joined the WWE ‘Next in Line’ program as part of NIL. The company announced the third line for the NIL deal including 15 athletes:

The 15 athletes span across different sports including soccer, football, tennis, softball, track and field, wrestling and basketball.

As part of the class, Fields will have access to the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., in addition to resources across the organization including brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations. Upon completion of the NIL program, select athletes may earn an exclusive opportunity to be offered a WWE contract per the release.

