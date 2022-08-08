Jason Heyward and the Chicago Cubs will part ways after this season

After seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Jason Heyward’s time with the franchise is officially over.

The outfielder has been on the injured list dealing with a knee injury and it will cause him to miss the rest of the season. But Jed Hoyer revealed on Monday that Heyward and the Cubs will part ways after the season, ending his time in the Windy City.

Jason Heyward, who’s on the injured list with a knee issue, will not play again this season or for the Cubs next year, team president Jed Hoyer said. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) August 8, 2022

Hoyer and Heyward have discussed it at length. Just time to move on and Cubs want to give AB’s to others. Heyward indicated to Jed that he wants to keep playing and they’ll let him look for a team this offseason. https://t.co/XaYE8bY7M9 — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 8, 2022

It’s felt like this has been coming for some time now as the Cubs are heading in a different direction with the franchise and are in a rebuild. For a veteran like Heyward, it gives him the chance to test free agency and join a team that he prefers.

Chicago will eat the final year of Heyward’s contract he signed before the 2016 season as it will officially open up a 40-man roster spot.

