The Bear suddenly have a good problem, players like Ja’Tyre Carter are going to be hard to cut because of the way they’re playing on the offensive line.

Ja’Tyre Carter is the forgotten man at the right guard training camp battle competition that has existed since the beginning. At the start of camp it was Sam Mustipher and Ja’Tyre Carter. Then Michael Schofield was thrown into the mix with Mustipher moving back to center. Then after the Teven Jenkins drama, the Bears shifted him to right guard to where he immediately propelled himself into the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Ja’Tyre Carter has been a steady presence showing more than his draft worth as a seventh round selection. Carter has been making noise since the start of camp in an under the radar sense. However Tom Thayer is one of those men that understands offensive line play has been pumping Carter up as one that he has been personally impressed with. With this play it’s easy to see why.

Carter is the right guard on the play #69, and helps drive the defensive tackle off the line of scrimmage with an extremely strong combo block. Then right as he’s to the second level with the linebacker, he gets that block and steamrolls the linebacker. It’s a hell of a play because it’s two big blocks in one play, with the finishing block on the ‘backer being the true exclamation point on the play.

Ja’Tyre Carter showing off that kind of skill to secure that combo block and then absolutely wreck the linebacker is more evidence that Ryan Poles knows how to find good offensive linemen. Across the board you can see the attitude that Poles preached would be a part of the offensive line going forward showing up in his draft picks.

Plus it’s evidence that might might Michael Schofield expendable with Lucas Patrick coming back from injury and Mustipher having the versatility to play center and guard.

Either way Carter the Bears may find it very hard to stash a player like Ja’Tyre Carter away on the practice squad. Youth and potential are always better than veteran experience that is beginning to fade.

