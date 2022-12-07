Javonte Green of the Chicago Bulls is likely to miss a second straight game due to knee contusion.

Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s home game against the Washington Wizards, Billy Donovan told reporters after team practice on Tuesday.



Green, who missed his first game of the season Sunday in Sacramento, was listed on the injury report as having right knee soreness. Donovan termed the injury a mild bone bruise, which was confirmed with an MRI.



“Knee contusion. Got a little bit of a bone bruise there. Got an MRI, that’s all it is,” Donovan said. “So obviously (we’re) happy about that. He’s progressively getting better.”

Javonte Green, still dealing with a right knee contusion, is likely to be listed doubtful vs. Wizards tomorrow, per Billy Donovan.



Donovan said Green got an MRI that revealed a bone bruise, but “that’s all it is.” — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) December 6, 2022

Green had come off the bench in 21 of his 22 appearances this season before sliding into the starting lineup for Patrick Williams ahead of Friday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The 6 foot 4 defensive dynamo is averaging six points, 3.1 rebounds and one steal while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range in 16.4 minutes per game.

