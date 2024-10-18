REPORT: Former Chicago Bears QB arrested on Thursday night in connection to gun possession and DUI

Per a TMZ report, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested on Thursday evening in Tennessee in connection to a DUI and gun possession case:

“The former NFL star and ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari was arrested for DUI and 3 other offenses Thursday evening in the city of Franklin, TN. The other crimes were failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Per the report, Cutler was booked into the Williamson County Jail. He was released from the jail after posting a $5,000 bond on Thursday night.

Jay Cutler was a Chicago Bears QB

Cutler played for the Bears from 2009-2016. The former first-round pick by the Denver Broncos went 2020-of-3,271 passing for 23,443 yards, 154 touchdowns and 109 interceptions during his eight years with Chicago. Cutler appeared and started in 102 games for the Bears. He had a 51-51 record in Chicago as a starting quarterback.

Cutler, an avid Bear hunter, played his final season in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

