Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is ‘done’ buying 2024 hype; tells Caleb Williams to work

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson isn’t buying into what the national media forecasts for the Chicago Bears in 2024. Johnson sent a message to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the team ahead of the start of the regular season.

Johnson signed a contract extension this offseason. He’s expected to be one of the team’s leaders on the field this year. Johnson was named one of the Bears’ eight team captains for the 2024 season.

Jaylon Johnson isn’t buying the hype

According to Nicholas Moreano with All CHGO, Johnson said what the Bears do against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday is more important than what the preseason hype is heading into the season:

“I mean for me I’m done buying into the hype, honestly,” Johnson said. “I mean, I feel like I’ve said it plenty of times I’ve had some pretty good rosters and plenty of talented people in the locker rooms. Some times where, ‘Oh yeah, this is our year. This is our year.’ So I mean everything we have in his locker room sounds good, it seems good, but I’ve seen it, but at the end of the day, none of that matters. What matters is what we’re going to do this weekend and from every Sunday or Monday, whatever game it is.”

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams needs to get to work

Johnson had a message for the rest of the team, including Williams. Johnson called Williams out by his name, and said the rookie quarterback and the rest of the team needed to get to work during the regular season and not listen to what football prognosticators have to say:

“That’s when it matters. So I mean the preseason hype for me don’t move me. I mean Caleb, I mean everybody we all have to come in here and we got to work. I mean just top to bottom, myself, I mean, new contract year, that don’t mean nothing no more. We got to come in here and we got to go to work.”

The Bears want to prove it on the field

Johnson and the 2024 Bears have been predicted to do better than what they’ve accomplished in the previous two seasons. The Bears have upgraded the offense and defense on paper in the offseason.

Still, during interviews last week, general manager Ryan Poles and chairman George McCaskey tried to temper expectations before the season. The Bears should be better, but they know having a rookie quarterback will mean the team will have weeks of volatility.

Johnson’s message is the right one for the team. They need to focus on getting better in practice this week. Any chance to make the playoffs is still months away.

