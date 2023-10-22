Jaylon Johnson sent a strong message to Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles with his pick six celebration in the Bears 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jaylon Johnson racked up two interceptions against the Las Vegas Raiders, tripling his career total with two fourth quarter picks that put the Raiders on ice.

Johnson’s first pick was returned 39 yards for a touchdown and his celebration of making it rain money was a clear message about his contract extension stalemate with Bears GM Ryan Poles.

Jaylon Johnson with the pick-six and the Bears are rolling. pic.twitter.com/ns509RKXnq — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 22, 2023

When asked about his TD celebration Johnson was absolutely clear that he was sending a message about his stalled contract extension talks. Johnson is ready to restart talks with the Bears front office or he’s ready to be traded away and be paid by another team who will pay him.

Jaylon Johnson asked if he was sending a message with this celebration: "You damn right, 100%."

Added later, "I know I can play this game at a high level, and I deserve to be paid like that."@cbschicago https://t.co/QRUxUfHdZq — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) October 22, 2023

Ryan Poles stalling on the Jaylon Johnson contract extension is absolutely stupefying because Johnson is currently the Bears’ best player on defense at a key position. If Ryan Poles doesn’t extend Jaylon Johnson, it will be absolute travesty. Trading him would be equally as big of a mistake because Poles has failed to develop good player and draft good players since he came on board as GM.

Jaylon Johnson is a strong CB who deserves to be paid well for how good of a player he is. He’s been consistent, and he’s big strong and tough against the run.

