Tyson Bagent shines against the Raiders.

The Chicago Bears blew out the Las Vegas Raiders 30-12 at Soldier Field on Sunday despite the absence of their starting quarterback. Undrafted rookie signal caller Tyson Bagent impressed.

While the 23-year-old looked rough in his brief appearance last week after Fields went down with a thumb injury, he looked at ease and well-versed in his first career start against the Raiders.

Tyson Bagent receives game ball in locker room.

Tyson Bagent completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards and his first score. He was just sacked once, and the offensive line only allowed three quarterback hits. Maxx Crosby was held in check by that gang. Bagent was able to make quick judgments and accurate throws as a result, leading the Bears to their first home win at Soldier Field since Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Tyson Bagent outdueled veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who was filling in for an ailing Jimmy Garoppolo, and appeared much more up to the task. Hoyer finished with 129 yards passing and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.

Fields’ injury is expected to keep him out for at least a few weeks, which means Bagent will continue to get chances to impress and keep the Bears in the win column.

Chicago’s next game is on Oct. 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

