There is a chance that the Chicago Bears could lose Justin Fields for the remainder of the season

Bears Quarterback Justin Fields dislocated his right throwing hand thumb during the Bears week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. As of now, he is doubtful to play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Sports Injury Central and Pro Football Doctor David Chao, Dr. Chao believes that is is likely that Justin likely tore ligaments in the thumb and that surgery could be in the cards based on where it looks like the thumb was actually dislocated.

Perhaps “likely torn ligaments“ and possible surgery for Justin Fields according to @SICscore

pic.twitter.com/aP14ZrQPyz — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) October 16, 2023

Courtney Cronin of ABC News gave more information on what Coach Matt Eberflus said after the Vikings game about the injury:

“There’s no timetable right now,” Eberflus said. “It’s really going to come down to grip strength. There’s natural swelling that occurs with this injury, so we should know more at the end of this week. Fields was working with athletic trainers at Halas Hall on Monday, and Eberflus said he just wants to “give it time” for the swelling to go down.”

The average time for a dislocated thumb to fully heal can range up to six weeks, but could be more for an NFL quarterback that needs the thumb to grip and rip the football. Surgery for Justin Fields could put an end to the most important season of his NFL career thus far, if it ends up being needed.

If Justin Fields does end up having surgery and it means he either does not return to the field until late in the season or at all, the question then becomes “Where do the Bears go from here?”.

It is hard to tell if Ryan Poles and the coaching staff has been able to fairly evaluate Fields through these first six games considering Fields’ play has been quite up and down throughout the season. With highs against Washington and lows against Kansas City. A significant injury to Justin could mean Tyson Bagent as QB1 for the rest of the season as the front office looks forward to a 2024 draft where the team currently holds two first round picks. If Justin Fields is to be shut down for the remainder of the season, it could mark the end of his time as a Chicago Bear.

The team is hopeful that the thumb injury is not significant.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE