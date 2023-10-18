Future First Round USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Wants Partial Ownership of the Team that Drafts Him in the 2024 NFL Draft

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, USC Quarterback Caleb Williams’ representatives have been reaching out to NFL teams alerting them that the 21 year old quarterback will want partial ownership of the team that drafts him.

Caleb Williams, Aaron Rodgers request was denied

As Florio pointed out in the report, the chances of it happening are VERY slim to none.

The Jets never had to say “no,” because the league did it for the Jets — and every other team — last week.

It feels like an antitrust violation. And it’s potentially collusion, if giving a player equity is not prohibited by the Collective Bargaining Agreement and if the new rule was passed without bargaining between the league and the union.

Actually, that could be the angle for attacking this. It’s quite possibly collusive on its face. If it was possible to give players equity before the NFL recently changed the rules and if the NFL changed the rules without negotiating with the union, the decision to prevent all teams from giving players equity amounts to collusion.

This is significant news if true because at the current moment, the Chicago Bears hold both the number one pick via the Carolina Panthers and the number two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many analysts are speculating that if the Chicago Bears are unable to turn this season around, it is likely that Caleb Williams will be the next draft pick and quarterback for the Chicago Bears as he is seen my many as the best player in all of College Football, however, this situation could potentially change the mind of the front office.

Ricky O’Donnell of SBNation stated prior to the game vs. the Minnesota Vikings that the Bears had a 43.4% chance to land the number one overall pick with that number only increasing after both Carolina and Chicago dropping their week six matchups. With the potential severity of the Justin Fields injury and the Bears currently sitting at 1-5, it appears to be leaning towards an era with a new QB and coaching staff, barring a quick turnaround from the team.

The Caleb Williams Situation is one to keep an eye on if the Bears continue to struggle for the rest of the 2023 season.

