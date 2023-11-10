The Big 10 has disciplined Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

The University of Michigan sign-stealing scandal has been a long-winded series of events. And now a conclusion has been reached and a punishment has been dealt.

According to ESPN, Jim Harbaugh will be banned from coaching the University of Michigan on game day for the rest of the season.

Breaking: The Big Ten is expected to discipline Michigan for the in-person scouting and sign stealing investigation and will prohibit Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline for the rest of the regular season, sources told @PeteThamel. He'll be allowed to coach during the week. pic.twitter.com/dMzRU4zXow — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2023

Here is what the Big 10 had to say in their official statement on the sign stealing scandal.

“The University of Michigan has been found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition.”

This news comes less than 24 hours before Michigan’s biggest game of the year. Michigan travels to Happy Valley to face number 10 ranked Penn State on Saturday.

The University of Michigan and Jim Harbaugh have planned legal action seeking a stay on the Big 10’s ruling, sources tell CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Such action should come swiftly.

What does this mean for the Bears?

Jim Harbaugh has been linked with taking the Chicago Bears head coaching job for a long time. Harbaugh has been on record saying that his time playing for the Bears where the best of his life. Now with all this chaos erupting at Michigan it is likely he could make a jump back to the NFL. Just recently reports have suggested that Harbaugh is interested at going back to where it all started, the windy city.

Jim Harbaugh would be welcome in Chicago too. Harbaugh has a small but successful resume as an NFL head coach. Harbaugh has an NFL win-loss record of 44-19. He lead the San Francisco 49ers to two NFC Championship games and one Superbowl appearance.

Harbaugh is also a strong personality that the Bears desperately need. Locker room leadership is almost non existent with the current coaching staff.

Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy consistently show no accountability for the Bears struggles. They put the blame on the players poor execution of the coaches gameplan. That isn’t indicative of the whole story. Execution is a problem but it is not the problem.

If Harbaugh makes the jump back to the NFL the Bears need to call him.

