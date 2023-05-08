The Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Toe’ colorway will release in July of 2023

The ‘Chicago’ colorway of the Air Jordan 1 OG high has been tough to get for sneakerheads over the years unless you’ve had good luck. With Jordan Brand releasing a ‘reimagined’ pair in late 2022 and then restocking it in 2023, the hype for the shoe is through the roof.

But now, you have the chance to score a pair of the Jordan 1 Low OG in a ‘Black Toe’ colorway.

During the Fall preview for Jordan Brand, the colorway of the classic silhouette was officially introduced just in time for a release on July 28th. The shoe features a “Varsity Red” color on the outsole, heel tab, and heel counter while white appears underneath. It’s rounded off with black accents throughout including the toe box where it gets its name from.

Take a look at update photos via CommonHype:

The shoe will retail for $140 with the July 28th release date on SNKRS and select retailers.

