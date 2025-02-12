Chicago Bulls G Josh Giddey sounds off on fans booing team during 132-92 loss

Most of the crowd of 18,321 at the United Center did not appreciate the effort of the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. By halftime, the Bulls trailed the Detroit Pistons 71-29.

Chicago’s offense would improve in the second half, but the defense didn’t make enough stops to make it a competitive second half. The Bulls ended up losing 132-92, dropping the team’s record to 22-32 with one game to go before the All-Star break.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said he was embarrassed by the team’s performance. Fans let Donovan and the Bulls know how displeased they were with the effort, booing the team mercilessly by halftime.

Chicago Bulls fans deserved to boo

Following the game, guard Josh Giddey responded to the boos, saying the team deserved it.

“Every time we come out on this floor, these fans show up and show out,” Giddey said, via video from Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “So we’ve got to it’s our responsibility as players to give something cheer for. And you know, tonight we probably deserve it. We didn’t give them anything to cheer for. We were down 40 in the first half, and that’s not acceptable.”

Josh Giddey said the Bulls will bounce back

Giddey thinks the Bulls have enough talent on the roster to beat any team in the league. He said the Bulls would “bounce back” for their rematch against the Pistons on Wednesday night.

“We believe in everybody in this locker room, believe we’ve got what it takes to win games against anybody,” Giddey said. “We’re sure that we compete with anybody. It just has to be a consistent thing for us, and we have to be able to put full force and good basketball together. And I truly do believe that we have enough talent in this locker room to compete with anybody in the league.

“And obviously, tonight, we didn’t do that, and the crowd was rightfully upset. And you know, as I said, that we’ve got an opportunity in 24 hours to come back here tomorrow night, and give some to cheer about. So I’m confident this group that we’ll bounce back and be ready to go from tomorrow.”

Josh Giddey talks about the Bulls getting booed at the United Center tonight: “We probably deserved it.” pic.twitter.com/4nuDiN7DOW — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) February 12, 2025

Giddey recorded 11 points, four assists, and six rebounds in the loss. Per ESPN BET, the Bulls are 6.5-point underdogs to the Pistons for Wednesday night.

Detroit leads the season series 2-1.

