Bears

Report: Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields had embarrassing Day 1 of practice for Pittsburgh Steelers

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Justin Fields
Oct 5, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field after the Bears' game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was given a gift on Thursday when he received extra reps with the Pittsburgh Steelers first-team offense as Russell Wilson stayed on the sideline with a calf injury. Fields somehow found a way to fall behind in the race for the QB1 job due to his performance.

Worse than that, he was outdueled by the Steelers QB3, Kyle Allen.

Steelers had coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that nothing had changed before training camp in the quarterback battle between Fields and Wilson. Wilson remains in the pole position as the Steelers begin practice this week.

Justin Fields did well…with no pressure

NFL: Preseason Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Highlight videos of Fields throwing early in practice popped up on social media. He seemed to practice well early in drills and during the 7-on-7 segment.

 

However, Fields reverted to his usual self when it came time for the team period.

Fields made the Chicago Bears OL look bad last year

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As previously discussed on CCS, Fields playing style last season allowed him to take on too many pressures:

 

“Part of that is Fields’ fault; you give up pressures because Fields draws pressures,” Aaron Schatz with FTN said. “Right, it’s interesting. Sacks are heavily a quarterback stat, not entirely. Pressures are also a lot a quarterback stat, although I’d say pressures are less a quarterback stat than sacks are.”

Fields said early last season that he didn’t want to overthink during games and wanted to play free. Some of that freedom meant his teammates were put in positions they couldn’t succeed.

“Fields definitely put himself in position to be pressured, which means his offensive line was going to be blamed for pressures, and given the way Fields played, it is hard to judge the Chicago offensive line,” Schatz said.

Fields had an awful Day 1 during 11-on-11

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

According to Christopher Carter, Fields completed two passes with the first-team offense during the 11-on-11 period. He threw several incompletions and took a sack. He had a hard time dealing with pressure.

 

Per Rob Gregson of A to Z Sports, here’s a clip of Fields being unable to diagnose a corner blitz presnap and running straight into a defender.

 

The Steelers have an exciting battle brewing for the QB2 job.

