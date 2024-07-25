Report: Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields had embarrassing Day 1 of practice for Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was given a gift on Thursday when he received extra reps with the Pittsburgh Steelers first-team offense as Russell Wilson stayed on the sideline with a calf injury. Fields somehow found a way to fall behind in the race for the QB1 job due to his performance.

Worse than that, he was outdueled by the Steelers QB3, Kyle Allen.

Steelers had coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that nothing had changed before training camp in the quarterback battle between Fields and Wilson. Wilson remains in the pole position as the Steelers begin practice this week.

Justin Fields did well…with no pressure

Highlight videos of Fields throwing early in practice popped up on social media. He seemed to practice well early in drills and during the 7-on-7 segment.

Justin Fields deep ball. Always was a thing of beauty. Glad to see him getting starting reps. pic.twitter.com/Xt8RRPuhiG — Dave (@dave_bfr) July 25, 2024

However, Fields reverted to his usual self when it came time for the team period.

Fields made the Chicago Bears OL look bad last year

As previously discussed on CCS, Fields playing style last season allowed him to take on too many pressures:

“Part of that is Fields’ fault; you give up pressures because Fields draws pressures,” Aaron Schatz with FTN said. “Right, it’s interesting. Sacks are heavily a quarterback stat, not entirely. Pressures are also a lot a quarterback stat, although I’d say pressures are less a quarterback stat than sacks are.” Fields said early last season that he didn’t want to overthink during games and wanted to play free. Some of that freedom meant his teammates were put in positions they couldn’t succeed. “Fields definitely put himself in position to be pressured, which means his offensive line was going to be blamed for pressures, and given the way Fields played, it is hard to judge the Chicago offensive line,” Schatz said.

Fields had an awful Day 1 during 11-on-11

According to Christopher Carter, Fields completed two passes with the first-team offense during the 11-on-11 period. He threw several incompletions and took a sack. He had a hard time dealing with pressure.

First 11 on 11 of #Steelers camp (Jones at RT, Moore at LT, Herbig at C): 1) Fields completes a short pass over the middle for 5-7ish to Freiermuth. 2) Deep ball to Freiermuth incomplete, covered by Elliott. 3) Corner blitz by Jackson – sack 2nd team 4) Allen incomplete… — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) July 25, 2024

Second set of 11 on 11 for #Steelers camp: 1) Harris gets 8-10 on ground 2) Highsmith sack on Washington, PA read 3) Warren gets 4 on ground Allen goes in, Jones to LT 4) Rollout complete 7yds Callaway 5) Shampklin gets 6yds on ground 3rd team 6) team run stuff… — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) July 25, 2024

Per Rob Gregson of A to Z Sports, here’s a clip of Fields being unable to diagnose a corner blitz presnap and running straight into a defender.

With Russell Wilson not practicing #Steelers QB Justin Fields is getting 1st team reps. Completion to Jaylen Warren here pic.twitter.com/1E7CvxLYrt — Rob Gregson (@NFL_Rob) July 25, 2024

The Steelers have an exciting battle brewing for the QB2 job.

