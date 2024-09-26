Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears coaching staff gets another slap in the face from Justin Fields

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos Justin Fields
Sep 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is free to air his opinion on the coaching staff that haunted his development during the first three seasons of his career. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recently answered a question during a podcast appearance that Matt Eberflus’ staff might want to fast-forward.

Justin Fields took a shot at the Chicago Bears’ staff last year

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

 

Last year, Fields made a controversial comment about the coaching staff that he had to walk back hours later. Fields said the coaching staff was partly responsible for the Ohio State standout playing robotic to start the 2023 season. The mobile quarterback said he wanted to play free.

Those comments didn’t appear to bode with the Bears’ staff at the time. Last year’s offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, has since been fired. Getsy wasn’t the only offensive coordinator Fields had in Chicago. Matt Nagy was Fields’ tutor in his rookie season.

The differences between the coaching staffs aren’t close

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears
Dec 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

 

During a recent appearance on the podcast Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Fields was asked if the coaching staff was better in Pittsburgh or Chicago.

“Pittsburgh, it’s not close,” Fields said.

Fields’ answer isn’t too surprising, the current starting quarterback for the Steelers shouldn’t bash the staff he’s working with now. However, it’s the way Fields gave that answer that was telling. He was laughing about the difference between the Bears and the Steelers.

Let’s just put it this way, Fields is 3-0 with the Steelers. He was 0-2 when the former first-round pick questioned the Bears’ coaching staff last year.

Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers Chicago Bears Tyson Bagent
Oct 31, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

 

