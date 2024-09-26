Chicago Bears coaching staff gets another slap in the face from Justin Fields

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is free to air his opinion on the coaching staff that haunted his development during the first three seasons of his career. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback recently answered a question during a podcast appearance that Matt Eberflus’ staff might want to fast-forward.

Justin Fields took a shot at the Chicago Bears’ staff last year

Last year, Fields made a controversial comment about the coaching staff that he had to walk back hours later. Fields said the coaching staff was partly responsible for the Ohio State standout playing robotic to start the 2023 season. The mobile quarterback said he wanted to play free.

Those comments didn’t appear to bode with the Bears’ staff at the time. Last year’s offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, has since been fired. Getsy wasn’t the only offensive coordinator Fields had in Chicago. Matt Nagy was Fields’ tutor in his rookie season.

The differences between the coaching staffs aren’t close

During a recent appearance on the podcast Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Fields was asked if the coaching staff was better in Pittsburgh or Chicago.

“Pittsburgh, it’s not close,” Fields said.

Fields’ answer isn’t too surprising, the current starting quarterback for the Steelers shouldn’t bash the staff he’s working with now. However, it’s the way Fields gave that answer that was telling. He was laughing about the difference between the Bears and the Steelers.

Let’s just put it this way, Fields is 3-0 with the Steelers. He was 0-2 when the former first-round pick questioned the Bears’ coaching staff last year.

