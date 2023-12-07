Chicago Bears fans have strong reactions to Justin Fields apparent apathy about staying with team

Chicago Bears fans had strong opinions about quarterback Justin Fields’ apparent apathy about staying with the team. Fields made a couple of comments Wednesday that many fans took as the third-year quarterback saying he was indifferent about staying with the Bears next season.

Per Courtney Cronin with ESPN, reporters asked Fields about his future with the Bears during his press conference. Fields said he wasn’t stressed about losing his job in Chicago this offseason:

“If I’m here next year, if I’m not, football doesn’t define who I am as a person. My happiness will still be in the same place, still be in God. Football-wise, life stuff, I think my faith in God, my hope in God is just so much more than anything that can be thrown at me on this earth. That’s why I don’t really stress over stuff like that, over stuff that I can’t control.”

Justin Fields was asked about his future with the Bears given the team's draft position, talk of the QBs in the draft and whether that's fair to factor into his evaluation over the next 5 games of the season: "Life isn’t fair so me, personally, I’m just focused on what I can… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 6, 2023

Fields gave an honest opinion on the Bears fanbase. He said Bears fans don’t hold back on their criticism:

“Shoot, since I got to Chicago, y’all don’t hold back. Shoot. I hear it from y’all, I hear it from fans and stuff like that. I don’t take any of it personal because I know everybody is entitled to their opinion on certain things and stuff like that. That’s one thing I try not to do is not take anything personal and just go about it that way. I’ve had moments in my life to where I’ve wanted things to happen, it didn’t go that way and it ended up going another way and it worked out better than I ever could have imagined. That’s why I really don’t stress about stuff that happens. Just controlling what I can control and like I said earlier, just being the best person I can be and striving to be the best player I can be.”

Chicago Bears fans react to Fields’ comments

Fields knows his job in Chicago is in Jeopardy, with five games left in the season. He gave a surprisingly candid opinion on not caring if the Bears keep him or not. I think the feeling is mutual from much of the fanbase, depending on who the Bears can take in the draft.

Here are the best takes of Bears fans reacting to Fields’ comments.

Not going anywhere pic.twitter.com/hgn24YiRrq — Maw Douglas (@MawDouglas) December 6, 2023

Left- leaning word salad, at best. Don’t see him ever leading anything or anyone, based on the response above.

Woke quarterbacks will surely disappoint. — Adam James (@AJinLostWages) December 7, 2023

Fields is out and he knows it and so is the coaching staff. They will draft Caleb Williams and make a play for our coach here at Michigan. I hope he stays but he is the only college coach that can succeed in the NFL because he's done it before. And he is great with quarterbacks. — Kenneth (@ket1967) December 6, 2023

Imagine Caleb Williams going through what Fields has been through in Chicago. I don’t think he has half the emotional maturity of Justin. — Charlie Miles (@CharlieMil46987) December 6, 2023

Talk JF1! Please trade my dawg — Rick Scott (@CoachRick06) December 7, 2023

Ya'll. Meaning all you in that room, doing what you do best pic.twitter.com/1s8GjOzq53 — Kmet Me, Bro! (@rel8togr8) December 6, 2023

Bears fans are the worst man — Da Bear Necessities (@bear_necessity_) December 6, 2023

Some discount character. This kid has it. It’s an intangible and I think it’s why he hasn’t been broken by his experience in. Chicago. The losing streak could’ve completely killed him. — Jon Bryant (@JonBryant421) December 6, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE