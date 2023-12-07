Trending
FREE SUBSCRIPTION!
Bears

Chicago Bears fans have strong reactions to Justin Fields apparent apathy about staying with team

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Justin Fields Chicago Bears
Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears fans had strong opinions about quarterback Justin Fields’ apparent apathy about staying with the team. Fields made a couple of comments Wednesday that many fans took as the third-year quarterback saying he was indifferent about staying with the Bears next season.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Justin Fields
Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Per Courtney Cronin with ESPN, reporters asked Fields about his future with the Bears during his press conference. Fields said he wasn’t stressed about losing his job in Chicago this offseason:

“If I’m here next year, if I’m not, football doesn’t define who I am as a person. My happiness will still be in the same place, still be in God. Football-wise, life stuff, I think my faith in God, my hope in God is just so much more than anything that can be thrown at me on this earth. That’s why I don’t really stress over stuff like that, over stuff that I can’t control.”

Fields gave an honest opinion on the Bears fanbase. He said Bears fans don’t hold back on their criticism:

“Shoot, since I got to Chicago, y’all don’t hold back. Shoot. I hear it from y’all, I hear it from fans and stuff like that. I don’t take any of it personal because I know everybody is entitled to their opinion on certain things and stuff like that.

That’s one thing I try not to do is not take anything personal and just go about it that way. I’ve had moments in my life to where I’ve wanted things to happen, it didn’t go that way and it ended up going another way and it worked out better than I ever could have imagined.

That’s why I really don’t stress about stuff that happens. Just controlling what I can control and like I said earlier, just being the best person I can be and striving to be the best player I can be.”

Chicago Bears fans react to Fields’ comments

NFL: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs off the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Fields knows his job in Chicago is in Jeopardy, with five games left in the season. He gave a surprisingly candid opinion on not caring if the Bears keep him or not. I think the feeling is mutual from much of the fanbase, depending on who the Bears can take in the draft.

Here are the best takes of Bears fans reacting to Fields’ comments.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply