The Bears lose again and fall to 3-5 in the 2022 season

The Chicago Bears dropped a week 8 contest to the Dallas Cowboys 49-29. However, the score doesn’t tell the true story of the game. The Cowboys exploded out of the gate scoring 4 straight touchdowns putting the Bears in a huge hole early on.

The Bears were able to stop the floodgates for the time being and make this game interesting. In the 3rd quarter the Bears were within striking distance of the Cowboys with the score being 35-23 but then Bears running back David Montgomery fumbled and that was essentially it for the Bears comeback bid. Although the Bears gave up the most points they’ve allowed since Aaron Rodgers threw 6 TDs in the first half of a week 10 game in 2014, Bears fans should be very excited about the steps that Fields took in this game.

Justin Fields puts on his best performance against a top 5 defense

Justin Fields finished the game with 151 yards through the air to go along with 2 passing Tds and 60 yards on the ground with another touchdown coming on the ground. In total Justin Fields was responsible for 3 Bears touchdowns and did not turn over the ball once. Fields had a 120.0 passer efficiency rating and was able to lead the Bear’s comeback bid on the road against a ferocious Dallas defense. Fields stats probably should have been even better if it wasn’t for a poor supporting cast. Velus Jones Jr dropped a deep pass from Fields that would have gotten them within 5 yards of the endzone.

Fields is also proving with every week that goes by that he is a surefire threat on the ground. He showcased this by rushing for 60 yards averaging 7.5 YPC and adding a score on the ground. Oh and also, Fields did this with a below average O line and being sacked 4 times. If Fields could just become a more confident passer in the pocket then watch out NFL, Justin Fields is coming for you.

