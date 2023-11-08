Justin Fields wanted to be back for the New Orleans Saints game, he didn’t play. Surely he would be back for the game against the Panthers, the Chicago Bears gave an update.

Justin Fields has been down with a thumb injury, he wanted to play against the New Orleans Saints will he be back for the Thursday night game against the Panthers?

Justin Fields is listed as doubtful to start for the game against the Panthers. So it seems that despite getting better and being excited for the chance to start Justin Fields is likely not to play.

That means Tyson Bagent will have a big opportunity to build some confidence against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. With Bagent likely to start he will have a chance to rebound from his four-turnover game. Bagent had three picks and a lost fumble.

That was the difference in the game, but it is what you would expect from a rookie QB. He’s going to struggle he is going to make mistakes as many rookie QBs have before him who have played in the NFL. The question is will Bagent learn from his mistakes and get back to being successful. If he does bounce back and play well, it will make things even more interesting for when Justin Fields might be able to return.

