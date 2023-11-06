Justin Fields could be ready to play on Thursday against Carolina

Mark Grote of WSCR radio confirmed on Twitter that Bears QB Justin Fields’ injury status has been updated. Fields was one of many players who we received updates on in the week 10 injury report.

Fields is now listed as day-to-day. We should get full confirmation on if Fields will play either on Wednesday or just before kickoff on Thursday. With the short week, it could be difficult for Fields to return.

“Yeah, like I said, it’s literally, I know it’s a shortened down timeframe but again it’s day to day,” Eberflus said on Monday. “So we’ll just decide. We’ll look at it today. Look at how he’s doing today. His functionality and see where it is. Injuries guys coming off of injury, it always comes down to the medical staff clearing them, how the play feels he can function in the game, and then the coaches looking at it and say, ‘Hey, yes, he could function at a high level and get the job done.’ So it’s always those three factors.”

Justin Fields was last seen practicing with a glove on his right hand prior to Sunday’s game versus New Orleans.

This is pure speculation, but the glove could mean he is still struggling to grip a football. Quarterbacks often use gloves to help them grip the football.

We will provide further updates if more news on Fields’ injury status surfaces.

Outlook for Week 10 vs Carolina

The Bears host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Carolina has struggled offensively all year, rookie QB Bryce Young has not been able to find his footing yet. The Panthers did boast a solid defense through the first few weeks of the season. Now injuries have piled high, and the Panthers’ defense now looks like a liability.

Justin Fields provides more explosiveness to the Bears offense when he is on the field. As we know, he has great scrambling ability but it’s his deep passes that really stand out. Before his injury Fields was leading the NFL in completion percentage on passes 20 or more yards.

Fields also has a better connection with Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore has been quite since Fields has been injured. Moore has not caught a touchdown and has not eclipsed 55 yards in the 3 games without Justin Fields.

The Bears open week 10 as favorites to win on Thursday. If Justin Fields’ thumb is close to 100%, the Bears should be able to pull out a win.

