For the first time in several weeks, the Chicago Bears witnessed a familiar sight at practice on Friday. Justin Fields missed his first practice since he dislocated his right thumb against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. Today was his first return to the field.

Fields was spotted throwing the ball at practice, which is incredible progression for the team’s starter who couldn’t even grip the football (let alone throw it downfield) just a couple of days ago.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields practiced today for the first time since dislocating his right thumb Oct. 15. Here Fields is throwing alongside Trace McSorley. pic.twitter.com/46v2pwKk4l — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) November 3, 2023

When will Justin Fields return?

Justin Fields had thrown for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a 91.6 passer rating prior to getting hurt. Fields might make a comeback against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Nov. 9, if he gets the chance to work on his game during practice the following week.

Fields is listed as doubtful for Week 9’s game against the New Orleans Saints and is most likely out of the lineup. However, a return in Week 10 is still possible. Chicago will exercise extra caution with Fields because they are not in contention.

Kickoff for Bears-Saints will be at 1 p.m. ET and it’ll be regionally televised by CBS.

